David Anthony Siedlecki, 44, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born November 2, 1977 in Chicago, IL to William Russell Siedlecki, I and Anita Rose Greenwell.

David played saxophone in Highschool and upon graduation immediately joined the USMC. David served his country in the USMC from June 10, 1996 to January 31, 2013 with two tours in the Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF). He went on countless tours and missions.

David’s first love was his family, and his second love was his career as a Marine, followed by fixing anything mechanical. David loved football, his favorite team was The Bears. He also loved fishing, although he never caught anything, he still enjoyed it.

David could make friends with anyone. He liked to help everyone and would give you the shirt off his back. His heart was so big that if David had it and you needed it; it was yours.

He is survived by his son, David A. Siedlecki, II; daughters: Emily Caitlynn Siedlecki, Maddison Brianne Siedlecki, Sophia Aubrey Siedlecki, and Taylor Kylee Shepard-Siedlecki; brother, William “Billy” (Christina) Siedlecki, II and Matthew Lloyd; sister, Cassandra “Candy” (Brian) Garcia and Cerina Partridge; grandchildren: Riley Azalea Siedlecki, Elizabeth Aubrilynn Siedlecki, and Charlotte Brynn Moore; nieces and nephews: William, Sabrina, Carlianne, Jacob, Marisa, Alyssa, Gavin, Demetrius, Maya, Addison and Noelia; ex-wife, Tina L. Siedlecki; girlfriend, Jaime Leigh Armstrong and her children: Annabelle and Jaysen and many other loving family and friends.

Semper Fidelis

There will be a gathering of family and friends:

NOV 1. 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (ET)

Banks/Page-Theus Chapel

410 Webster St

Wildwood, FL 34785

There will be a funeral service:

NOV 1. 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM (ET)

Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations

410 N. Webster Street

Wildwood, FL 34785

There will be a graveside service with USMC Honors:

NOV 2. 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM (ET)

Florida National Cemetery – Bushnell, FL

6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.