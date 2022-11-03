74.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 3, 2022
type here...

Lake Panasoffkee woman dies at scene of collision with tractor trailer truck

By Staff Report

A Lake Panasoffkee woman died Wednesday at the scene of a collision with a tractor trailer truck.

The 57-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 12:42 p.m. that was eastbound on County Road 470 west of SE 88th Terrace when she crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the tractor trailer truck which had been westbound on County Road 470 and driven by a 34-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured. Both drivers had been wearing their seatbelts.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Paying for guest passes a bad idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues against the idea of charging guests for passes.

Who are the outsiders?

A resident of Bushnell is growing tired of the arrogant attitudes of residents of The Villages. She has her say in a Letter to the Editor.

Parking on the square

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some commentary on the parking-at-the-squares controversy.

Short-time rentals violate agreement made when I bought my home

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says she bought into a concept of The Villages that didn’t include short-term rentals and people not helping to pay for the amenities.

Good or bad neighbors?

A resident of a neighborhood coping with a dead neighbor’s home with a reverse mortgage bristles at recent comments about a recent news story about a home in violation of deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos