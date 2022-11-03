Lake Panasoffkee woman dies at scene of collision with tractor trailer truck

A Lake Panasoffkee woman died Wednesday at the scene of a collision with a tractor trailer truck.

The 57-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 12:42 p.m. that was eastbound on County Road 470 west of SE 88th Terrace when she crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the tractor trailer truck which had been westbound on County Road 470 and driven by a 34-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured. Both drivers had been wearing their seatbelts.