Day-Break Club celebrates Halloween with plenty of costumes

The Day-Break Club celebrated Halloween with lots of witches and goblins, pumpkins and the like.

“This is a group of fabulous, compassionate and caring volunteers,” said Sandy Ricciardi, a Villager, who has been a long-time organizer of the club.

The club for minimally disabled adults meets Tuesday afternoons at the Odell Recreation Center for a fun-filled and safe environment. Learn more about the club at http://www.day-break-club.com/

