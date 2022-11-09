66.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Fruitland Park police arrest woman with methamphetamine tucked in her bra

By Staff Report
Fruitland Park police arrested a woman with methamphetamine tucked in her bra.

Sheena Lynn Woolever, 37, of Plantation, had been driving a black SUV at about 1 a.m. Saturday when she left the vehicle in the 300 block of North Iona Avenue and walked to a nearby Circle K, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A neighbor called police to report a suspicious vehicle. Woolever denied knowledge of the vehicle, however police found her identification card inside it. They also found two used needles in the driver’s door.

During a search, a small baggie was found under Woolever’s bra wire. The substance in the bag was methamphetamine.

Woolever complained about feeling “disoriented” and was transported by Lake EMS to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. After she was medically cleared, she was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving without a valid license. Bond was set at $500.

