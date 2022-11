To the Editor:

Change is NOT always good. I’ve been here 20 years and seen so many changes. The Developer has gotten too greedy and forgotten the premise under which The Villages was founded by Harold Schwartz: for middle class individuals to have an affordable home, a healthy lifestyle, and a feeling of “community.”

That’s all pretty much gone … reading the letters to the editor exemplifies ALL that has been and is going wrong.

Carol Olson

Village of Glenbrook