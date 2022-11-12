Lady Lake, FL — John J. Leyden died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 28th. He was 87.

Born on August 26, 1935, John grew up in Far Rockaway, Queens, NY the eldest son of John and Nellie (Cleary) Leyden. He joined the US Navy upon graduating from high school and served on active duty during the Korean Conflict.

In civilian life he was a 44-year employee of the Bell System. Nearing retirement he took up alpine skiing and golf as pastimes, became a certified ski instructor, and enjoyed numerous ski vacations throughout North America. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition, he volunteered in the chaplain’s office at Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, NY as a eucharistic minister. Upon relocating to Florida in 2002 he continued to enjoy his golf game for a number of years.

Although predeceased by his daughter Maryellen (Hall) and sister Helen (Koenig), he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kathleen, a son John and his wife Agnes, grandchildren Claire Leyden and Sean Hall, son-in-law and family Tom, Kathleen and Liam Hall, his elder sister Mary Shannon and younger brother Martin, and many nephews and nieces. He was very proud of his Irish ancestry and strove to inculcate in his children the habits and moral value of honest hard work and loyalty to family, friends and country alike. His soul will rest In peace knowing that he succeeded in that endeavor.