74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 12, 2022
type here...

John J. Leyden

By Staff Report
John J. Leyden
John J. Leyden

Lady Lake, FL — John J. Leyden died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 28th. He was 87.

Born on August 26, 1935, John grew up in Far Rockaway, Queens, NY the eldest son of John and Nellie (Cleary) Leyden. He joined the US Navy upon graduating from high school and served on active duty during the Korean Conflict.

In civilian life he was a 44-year employee of the Bell System. Nearing retirement he took up alpine skiing and golf as pastimes, became a certified ski instructor, and enjoyed numerous ski vacations throughout North America. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition, he volunteered in the chaplain’s office at Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, NY as a eucharistic minister. Upon relocating to Florida in 2002 he continued to enjoy his golf game for a number of years.

Although predeceased by his daughter Maryellen (Hall) and sister Helen (Koenig), he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kathleen, a son John and his wife Agnes, grandchildren Claire Leyden and Sean Hall, son-in-law and family Tom, Kathleen and Liam Hall, his elder sister Mary Shannon and younger brother Martin, and many nephews and nieces. He was very proud of his Irish ancestry and strove to inculcate in his children the habits and moral value of honest hard work and loyalty to family, friends and country alike. His soul will rest In peace knowing that he succeeded in that endeavor.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Renting can open the door for buyers in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident says that renting can open the door to home ownership in The Villages. However, spending a day or two partying in a rental in The Villages is a recipe for disaster.

What is happening at entry gate into Village of Hawkins?

A Village of Hawkins couple, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is going on with the entry gate in their village.

Gary Morse tried to uphold Harold Schwartz’s vision for The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident contends that Gary Morse tried to uphold Harold Schwartz’s vision for The Villages. But that vision has fallen by the wayside.

Rentals and children in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident overheard a conversation about rentals in The Villages and it has prompted numerous questions. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why hasn’t the Daily Sun reported result of fire district vote?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is wondering why The Villages Daily Sun has not reported the result of the independent fire district referendum.

Photos