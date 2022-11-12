Two newly elected Villagers will take seats on NSCUDD board

Two newly elected Villagers will take the oath of office Monday and claim their seats on the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District board.

The NSCUDD board will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Villager Ellie Decker this past week was elected to Seat 3 with 3,120 votes, easily outdistancing incumbent Thomas Hosken who collected 1,144 votes.

Village of Gilchrist resident Daniel Warren picked up 3,343 votes to defeat incumbent Matthew Friedland who won 2,203 votes. Warren will be taking Seat 5.

NSCUDD is the water, wastewater and non-potable irrigation water service providers to properties within Community Development Districts 5 and 11 and are also the provider of the solid waste sanitation services for the Marion, Sumter, and Fruitland Park portions of The Villages. In addition, the services are provided to Sumter Landing and Brownwood.

NSCUDD consists of a seven member board of directors representing CDDs 5-10 and one at large seat. The members are elected by registered voters residing in CDDs 5 through 10.