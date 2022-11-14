76 F
The Villages
Monday, November 14, 2022
Killdeer Enjoying Beautiful Morning Weather At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

By Staff Report

This colorful little killdeer was seen enjoying the beautiful morning weather at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Photos