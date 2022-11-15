79.4 F
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
There is room for HUD housing in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger.
If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need the young crowd to move in, to make families, to see little kids running around, to make new memories, see parks, a slide at least, and to grow a new family for the new generation because the old generation won’t be here forever.
And not everyone hasThe Villages lifestyle and richness so it’s not fair to cut off HUD housing. The HUD housing is for families who can’t afford that lifestyle but we still love to be in a good community to raise their beautiful family to make a new generation in the new town to call home. So just because you had to work so hard to live where you are staying congratulations to you not everyone has your mindset or your golf polo shirt lifestyle. The young generation is here to make new memories, new families and a new look to The Villages.

Maritza Lewis
Leesburg

 

