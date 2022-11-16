Lady Lake man arrested on child abuse charge after police called to home

A Lady Lake man was arrested on a child abuse charge after police officers were called to his home.

The wife of 46-year-old Courtney Smith had ordered him to move out of their home on Primrose Lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the home after an argument broke out.

Smith became “irate” and began breaking items in the home. A child attempted to persuade Smith to stop breaking items. Smith, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, responded by placing the child in a chokehold.

Smith was arrested on a felony charge of child abuse and was booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.