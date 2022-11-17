62.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Mockingbird Catches A Lizard At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This mockingbird, Florida’s state bird, caught a lizard for breakfast at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

