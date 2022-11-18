HUD housing could ruin The Villages

To the Editor:

NO NO NO to HUD in The Villages I bought here 16 years ago and if I wanted to see children then I would have moved to Ocala which has a lot of poor. Trust me there will be

a long line of people moving out of The Villages. Don’t change the rules on children living in The Villages.I agreed and signed papers when we bought here that these are single family homes. I will fight if this changes and no children longer then 30 days. It would ruin The Villages

Kathleen Welsh

Village of Hadley