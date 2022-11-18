62.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 18, 2022
type here...

HUD housing could ruin The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

NO NO NO to HUD in The Villages I bought here 16 years ago and if I wanted to see children then I would have moved to Ocala which has a lot of poor. Trust me there will be
a long line of people moving out of The Villages. Don’t change the rules on children living in The Villages.I agreed and signed papers when we bought here that these are single family homes. I will fight if this changes and no children longer then 30 days. It would ruin The Villages

Kathleen Welsh
Village of Hadley

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

With the increase in population, why are amenity fees going up?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident asks why amenity fees are going up while the population is increasing so rapidly?

Villagers upset about outsiders

A reader from “the outside” has a message for Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villagers need a break on amenity fees

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents are dealing with higher costs and need a break on amenity fees.

You have to work to be able to enjoy your retirement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says people can enjoy their retirement - if they work hard.

Long lines show that overcrowding is a problem

A Village of Fenney resident says that long lines show that overcrowding is a problem in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos