White Pelican And Cormorant In The Village of St. Catherine

This white pelican and cormorant gave new meaning to taking a little one under your wing on a pond in the Village of St. Catherine. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This white pelican and cormorant gave new meaning to taking a little one under your wing on a pond in the Village of St. Catherine. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.