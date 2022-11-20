50.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 20, 2022
type here...

Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When I heard our friend Oren Miller, former Sumter County Commissioner was ordered to jail for violating the Florida Sunshine Law in Tony Tatti’s kangaroo court, I started to fester a slow and angry hatred for those who one way or another sought revenge by enabling this gross injustice. They include the usual local losers Bradley Arnold, Tony Tatti, Sasha Kidney, Jennifer Key and Russell Seuss; all owned and paid by the biggest loser of all, Billionaire Mark Morse.
But let’s not also forget the real losers and grifters who profit most from such a system of gross injustice — Ronny DeSatan, Little Marco Rubio, Mark Morse, and especially Ricky Scott, who as we all know defrauded Medicare for over $100Mil and then, instead of being indicted and sent to prison for it arose to the positions of Governor and U.S. Senator in this penis-shaped haven of domestic terrorists. I am pissed! I am angry and I want Oren Miller released!

Larry Berman
Village of Sabal Chase

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cutting costs could prevent increases in amenity fees

A Village of Santiago resident who previously worked for the Recreation Department has some ideas on cost cutting that could prevent further hikes in amenity fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sliver Lake resident expresses concerns about rising costs that could drive Villagers from life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Don’t confuse snowbird season with ‘overcrowding’

A Village of DeLuna resident responds to a previous letter writer about overcrowding in The Villages.

HUD housing could ruin The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that HUD housing could ruin The Villages.

With the increase in population, why are amenity fees going up?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident asks why amenity fees are going up while the population is increasing so rapidly?

Photos