Alabama man jailed after allegedly attacking female companion during road trip

By Staff Report
An Alabama man was arrested after allegedly attacking his female companion during a road trip.

Nathan Eleazar McKee, 32, of Midland City, Ala. had been arguing with the woman when they stopped to refuel at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pilot station on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He threatened to leave her behind if she did not stop arguing with him.

The woman removed the keys from the ignition, fearful that McKee would leave without her. She told deputies that McKee grabbed her right arm, twisted it and pulled her toward the driver’s side of the vehicle. He took the keys from her before releasing her arm. The woman also said that when they left Orlando that morning and were driving on the interstate, McKee punched her in the face. She had “a large area of bruising on the right side of her face and eye area,” the report said.  She added that McKee has “battered her many times over the past six years but she has been too afraid to report the incidents to law enforcement.”

McKee was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

