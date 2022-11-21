Intoxicated Massachusetts woman arrested at Lake Sumter Landing

An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”

The deputy found Amburn and asked her to step away from the stage. She was “visibly intoxicated and aggressive.” Amburn touched the deputy several times, even after he asked her to stop. Amburn disregarded the warning and pushed the deputy’s service belt.

Amburn was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.