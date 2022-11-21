68.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 21, 2022
type here...

Intoxicated Massachusetts woman arrested at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Sandra Marie Amburn
Sandra Marie Amburn

An intoxicated Massachusetts woman was arrested at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. Friday when a woman approached him and reported that 73-year-old Sandra Marie Amburn of Pittsfield, Mass. was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”

The deputy found Amburn and asked her to step away from the stage. She was “visibly intoxicated and aggressive.” Amburn touched the deputy several times, even after he asked her to stop. Amburn disregarded the warning and pushed the deputy’s service belt.

Amburn was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trolls should find something to do

A Village of Collier resident contends that people should find something to do other than looking for deed compliance violations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Save on our amenity fees by putting Recreation News online

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Villagers can save money on amenity fees if the Recreation News would go online rather than printing all of those hard copies.

Do away with the anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says it’s time to do away with the anonymous complaints.

Where are these stuck-up Villagers?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says that she has not experienced the rude, stuck-up Villagers that others have complained about.

The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants

A Village of Monarch Grove resident contends it’s the full-time residents, not the snowbirds, who really support the restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos