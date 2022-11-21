68.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 21, 2022
type here...

Villager dies after suffering apparent head injury in golf cart mishap

By Staff Report

A Villager has died after suffering an apparent head injury after a golf cart mishap near his home.

Daniel Hengerer, 70, of the Village of Duval died Saturday night at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

He was driving a 2021 Yamaha golf cart shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 14 westbound on Odell Circle approaching the intersection with Raintree Drive when he made a left turn and his right-side tires hit the raised concrete curb. He was ejected from the golf cart and fell onto the asphalt roadway, according to a preliminary accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The golf cart rolled another 50 feet before it came to a rest in the northbound lane of Raintree Drive.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trolls should find something to do

A Village of Collier resident contends that people should find something to do other than looking for deed compliance violations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Save on our amenity fees by putting Recreation News online

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Villagers can save money on amenity fees if the Recreation News would go online rather than printing all of those hard copies.

Do away with the anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says it’s time to do away with the anonymous complaints.

Where are these stuck-up Villagers?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says that she has not experienced the rude, stuck-up Villagers that others have complained about.

The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants

A Village of Monarch Grove resident contends it’s the full-time residents, not the snowbirds, who really support the restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos