Villager dies after suffering apparent head injury in golf cart mishap

A Villager has died after suffering an apparent head injury after a golf cart mishap near his home.

Daniel Hengerer, 70, of the Village of Duval died Saturday night at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

He was driving a 2021 Yamaha golf cart shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 14 westbound on Odell Circle approaching the intersection with Raintree Drive when he made a left turn and his right-side tires hit the raised concrete curb. He was ejected from the golf cart and fell onto the asphalt roadway, according to a preliminary accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The golf cart rolled another 50 feet before it came to a rest in the northbound lane of Raintree Drive.