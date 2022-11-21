Wildwood man jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching young girl at racetrack

A Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl in his camper at a racetrack.

Tracy Weston Smith, 56, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery Friday night by Wildwood police.

The little girl told her parents that Smith had invited her inside his camper which was set up at the Spyder MX sports complex on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The girl told her parents that Smith “touched her on the belly, and further down from the belly, and her back,” the report said. He also tried kissing a “boo boo” on her finger. She claimed Smith told her not to say anything “so that he wouldn’t get in trouble.”

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.