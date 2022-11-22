Fruitland Park woman jailed on felony charge after caught behind wheel of car

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed on a felony charge after she was caught behind the wheel of a car in Lady Lake.

Danielle Nichole Holdway, 37, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Chrysler on Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the license plate and vehicle were registered to a driver with a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the Florida native admitted she was driving on a suspended license. Her license had been suspended due to outstanding court fees. A check revealed seven previous convictions for driving while license suspended, including an arrest last year, and dating back to 2004.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.