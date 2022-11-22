69.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Oakland Hills woman arrested after discovery of baby bottle containing meth

By Staff Report
Lori Diane Palmer
An Oakland Hills woman was arrested after the discovery of a baby bottle containing methamphetamine.

Lori Diane Palmer, 56, who lives in the development in Lady Lake, was arrested early Tuesday morning when she was found walking down the road on County Road 503 heading north toward Warm Springs Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Another woman had contacted law enforcement after finding a baby bottle with a black tube connected to the nipple. The bottle was resting on a wooden board with a mirror containing a white residue, which tested positive as methamphetamine. Inside the bottle was a white crystal-like substance that also tested positive for methamphetamine.

The other woman said that Palmer is a recovering methamphetamine user, the report said.

Palmer was also wanted on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in connection with a theft case earlier this year at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the warrant.

