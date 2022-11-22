66.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
type here...

Senator hears about financial fears of residents of The Villages

By Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott heard about the financial fears of residents of The Villages during a special hearing.

The former two-term Florida governor chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on Monday under the heading “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health.” 

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, right, listens to Villager Dick Hoffman as Hoffman's wife Ellen looks on.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, right, listens to Villager Dick Hoffman as Hoffman’s wife Ellen looks on.

The hearing at Rohan Recreation Center featured Attorney General Ashley Moody and experts from the Association of Mature American Citizens, The Heritage Foundation, Foundation for Government Accountability and Florida State University. For information, and to watch the full hearing, click HERE.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott speaks to members of the audience
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott speaks to members of the audience at the event in The Villages.

Scott said he conducted the hearing in The Villages to learn first hand how the “raging inflation crisis is hurting seniors on fixed incomes and eroding their retirement accounts.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott left speaks with Ed Sullivan of the Village of Bonita
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, left, speaks with Ed Sullivan of the Village of Bonita.

He said he hoped the hearing will promote awareness about the issues seniors are facing.

“For too long, Washington has mismanaged Medicare and Social Security, leading these critical programs to the brink of bankruptcy, and now reckless federal spending is adding insult to injury with skyrocketing prices. Between these issues and the growing threats posed by scammers trying to defraud seniors, we must do more to protect aging Americans. Our seniors have given their lives to supporting their families, working in their communities and trying to secure the blessings of liberty for our nation, and we must support them,” Scott said.

Gary Lester

Vice President of Community Relations for The Villages Gary Lester thanked Scott for the visit.

“Seniors from across the country have moved to Florida and made The Villages their home, where they can live out their dreams for retirement. Today’s hearing highlighted the immediate and long-term financial challenges our seniors face, and I’d like to thank Sen. Scott and the Special Committee on Aging for highlighting our community and working to solve problems for America’s seniors,” Lester said.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trolls should find something to do

A Village of Collier resident contends that people should find something to do other than looking for deed compliance violations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Save on our amenity fees by putting Recreation News online

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Villagers can save money on amenity fees if the Recreation News would go online rather than printing all of those hard copies.

Do away with the anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says it’s time to do away with the anonymous complaints.

Where are these stuck-up Villagers?

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, says that she has not experienced the rude, stuck-up Villagers that others have complained about.

The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants

A Village of Monarch Grove resident contends it’s the full-time residents, not the snowbirds, who really support the restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos