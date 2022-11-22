Senator hears about financial fears of residents of The Villages

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott heard about the financial fears of residents of The Villages during a special hearing.

The former two-term Florida governor chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on Monday under the heading “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health.”

The hearing at Rohan Recreation Center featured Attorney General Ashley Moody and experts from the Association of Mature American Citizens, The Heritage Foundation, Foundation for Government Accountability and Florida State University. For information, and to watch the full hearing, click HERE.

Scott said he conducted the hearing in The Villages to learn first hand how the “raging inflation crisis is hurting seniors on fixed incomes and eroding their retirement accounts.”

He said he hoped the hearing will promote awareness about the issues seniors are facing.

“For too long, Washington has mismanaged Medicare and Social Security, leading these critical programs to the brink of bankruptcy, and now reckless federal spending is adding insult to injury with skyrocketing prices. Between these issues and the growing threats posed by scammers trying to defraud seniors, we must do more to protect aging Americans. Our seniors have given their lives to supporting their families, working in their communities and trying to secure the blessings of liberty for our nation, and we must support them,” Scott said.

Vice President of Community Relations for The Villages Gary Lester thanked Scott for the visit.

“Seniors from across the country have moved to Florida and made The Villages their home, where they can live out their dreams for retirement. Today’s hearing highlighted the immediate and long-term financial challenges our seniors face, and I’d like to thank Sen. Scott and the Special Committee on Aging for highlighting our community and working to solve problems for America’s seniors,” Lester said.