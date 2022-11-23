Man from Colombia arrested after caught behind wheel without license

A man from Colombia was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license.

Delwin Wadid Machado-Gutierrez, 32, who lives at Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 8:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a license.

During a traffic stop, Machado-Gutierrez indicated he was born in Colombia and has not ever been issued a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.