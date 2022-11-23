64.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
type here...

Man from Colombia arrested after caught behind wheel without license

By Staff Report
Delwin Machado- Gutierrez
Delwin Machado-Gutierrez

A man from Colombia was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license.

Delwin Wadid Machado-Gutierrez, 32, who lives at Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 8:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a license.

During a traffic stop, Machado-Gutierrez indicated he was born in Colombia and has not ever been issued a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

So what’s the truth about The Villages?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader who watches “The Villages Newcomers” wonders about the rosy portrait of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Faulty conclusion from Daily Sun writer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident finds fault with a conclusion drawn by a writer for The Villages Daily Sun.

Run-down neighborhood around Chula Vista

A resident of The Villages is concerned about her neighborhood and says it looks terrible. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trolls should find something to do

A Village of Collier resident contends that people should find something to do other than looking for deed compliance violations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Save on our amenity fees by putting Recreation News online

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Villagers can save money on amenity fees if the Recreation News would go online rather than printing all of those hard copies.

Photos