Monday, November 28, 2022
Blue-Winged Teal Ducks In The Village Of Fenney

By Staff Report

In an amazing display, the morning sky above a pond in the Village of Fenney was literally filled with beautiful blue-winged teal ducks. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Golf cart traffic would be dangerous on Lady Lake streets

A Lady Lake resident is dead set against increasing golf cart access on the town’s streets. She says the idea is an accident waiting to happen. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Letter writer really got population wrong for Manhattan

A reader from St. Petersburg raised an eyebrow when he noticed a population figure for Manhattan quoted in another Letter to the Editor.

It should be illegal to panhandle

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Gilchrist resident writes that it should be illegal to panhandle. People who run businesses wind up paying the price when customers are uncomfortable.

Let’s get control over what is happening in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to put away the emotion and take a good hard look at what is happening in The Villages.

Amenity fees and shutting off our water

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ponderosa resident describes the toll of amenity fees and the embarrassment of having his water shut off for non-payment a day before Thanksgiving.

