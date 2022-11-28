Blue-Winged Teal Ducks In The Village Of Fenney

In an amazing display, the morning sky above a pond in the Village of Fenney was literally filled with beautiful blue-winged teal ducks. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
