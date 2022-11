To the Editor:

I live on West McClendon Street. Since Wawa has been opened, the traffic on this street has increased by 10 times. We have reckless drivers speeding down this short section of road to get to County Road 466. So if you add golf cart access, this is only going to increase more traffic. Accidents will definitely increase. I know the residents on West McClendon Street will say NO to golf cart access!

Felicia Rawls

Lady Lake