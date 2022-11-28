Richard Grachan

On November 19, 2022 Richard “Dick” Grachan (affectionately known as Poppy) of Lady Lake, FL passed away peacefully while holding the hand of Carol Grachan, his wife of 65 years. He was born in Joliet, IL on March 22, 1937 to George Grachan and Rose Wojtak. Poppy was preceded in eternal glory by his parents, brother Dennis, sister Helen and three sons – Steve, Jim, and Tony. He leaves behind the love of his life, Carol Grachan, with whom he was blessed to spend over 65 loving years. Their happily ever after started in 1955 after a blind date for prom. They raised six children to whom he was a doting and loving father.

Poppy leaves behind three children, daughter Debi Lacy and her husband Tommy, of Lady Lake, FL, daughter Sharon Rolfes and her husband Mark, of Forest, VA, and son Bill Grachan and his wife Wanda, of Evington, VA. Poppy also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Ricky Llewellyn, Tanya Thacker, Melissa Harman, Jenny Deddens, Keely Llewellyn, Michael Lacy, Matt Grachan, Heather Rolfes, Andy Rolfes, Tyler Grachan and Kathryn Spencer; great-grandchildren Tatum Latham, Emma Dooley, Auron Llewellyn, Amelia Llewellyn, Charlie Harman, Lola Harman, Aurora Rolfes, Benjamin Deddens, Madeline Deddens, Navy Grachan, Ashlyn Thacker, Breanne Thacker, Miranda Thacker, Peyton Lacy, Madison Lacy, Ryder Lacy and Greyson Rolfes; and great-great-grandchild Maelynn Latham.

Not only does Poppy leave his loved ones behind but he leaves behind an immutable legacy, the caliber of which one rarely encounters on this good earth. Poppy will be remembered for his devotion to his family, dedication to Chicago sports teams, his wisdom and generous spirit. He cherished every moment spent with his family be it celebrating a major holiday, attending a ball game, or just spending a quiet afternoon on the lanai. Poppy’s zest for life made even the mundane tasks a fun time.

He often expressed his love for others through his delicious cooking and if not actually preparing a meal, Poppy was talking about cooking, sharing recipes or savoring a good meal out. To that end he never met a stranger and made fast friends be it through good food, good conversation or a good German beer. His passion for others was also expressed by creating jewelry.

We will cherish the lessons Poppy taught us, the grace he bestowed, and the kindness he exemplified every day.

To know Poppy was to love him.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lynchburg, VA at a later date.