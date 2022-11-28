Shoplifter with $471 in merchandise ordered to ground at taser point at Home Depot

A suspected shoplifter with $471 in merchandise was ordered to the ground at taser point on Black Friday at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Travis Dean Harscher, 38, of Lecanto, entered the store at about 10 a.m. and placed several items in the child seat of a shopping cart before slipping them into his coat as he was being monitored on surveillance by a loss prevention officer, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He began pushing his shopping cart toward the entrance.

Harscher left the store and got into a physical battle over the shopping cart with the loss prevention officer. A police officer arrived on the scene and drew his taser, ordering Harscher to the ground.

After he was taken into custody, Harscher admitted he took the items, including a socket adapter, LED USB rechargeable lamp, 650 Lumen Broad Range headlamp, rechargeable floodlight, a Husky four-inch folding knife and a hat, “to see what I could get.” He had $10.25 in his pocket and admitted he had no intention of paying for the merchandise.

Harscher was arrested on charges of retail theft, resisting a merchant and simple battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.