A disturbance led to the arrest of a Lady Lake man on a South Carolina child support warrant.

Lady Lake police were called at about 5 p.m. Friday to a home on Heather Oaks Circle where 43-year-old Christopher Printess Knowlin was arguing with his wife. An officer discovered that Knowlin was wanted on the South Carolina child support warrant.

Knowlin was also found to be in possession of 1.4 grams of marijuana.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.