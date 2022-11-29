Penelope Ann Haines

Penelope Ann (nee Reid) Haines, of Wildwood, passed from this life on Monday, November 21, 2022. Penny was born August 21, 1943, in Winchester, VA to Leo G. Reid, Sr. and Lillie V. (nee Lewis) Reid.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters: Karen Lynn (nee Haines) Love and Rebecca Ann (nee Haines) Evans; sister, Gail V. Reid; and brother, Leo G. Reid, Jr.

Penny was survived by her loving and caring husband of 63 yrs. Gary Richard Haines, Sr., who unselfishly cared for Penny during the last 15 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Barbara Diane (Joe) Cochran; son, Gary R. (Melody) Haines, Jr.; step-daughter, Lynette (Greg) Jones; sister, Carolyn Reid Turner; brother, Allen (Judy) Reid; grandchildren: Daisha (Jayce) Lea, Alisha (Jonathon) Payton, Kayla (Joshua) Holyfield, Nicholas Daniel, Tori Haines, Zack Haines, J.T. Love, Amber Daniel, Megan Jones and Allie Jones; 12 great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews and son-in-laws: Tim Love and Scott Evans.

There will be a celebration of life memorial service 11:00 am Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Winchester Church of God 2080 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. There will be a second celebration of life memorial service in Florida to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Penny’s name, may be made to YOUR Humane Society SPCA www.hsspca.org.