Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Brownwood Hotel/Waterfront Inn director of sales lands new job at Disney hotels

By Staff Report
Paul Varma
Paul Varma

The dual director of sales and catering at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa and the Waterfront Inn in The Villages has landed a new position overseeing sales efforts at four hotel properties at Walt Disney World.

Paul Varma has been named complex director of sales and will oversee sales efforts at the Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton, all at Flamingo Crossings, a hotel, shopping, and dining district developed by Walt Disney World with budget-friendly accommodations that are located minutes from the parks.

Varma has more than 20 years of experience in hotel sales and marketing. In previous positions, Varma received the Director of Sales & Marketing of the Year Award (2015 and 2021) at Quality Suites Royale Parc Suites and Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Lake Buena Vista, both Disney Good Neighbor Hotels. Varma has a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management from Merit Swiss School of Hotel Management.

