Frank Ian Sparks passed away November 16, 2022.

Frank was born on June 26th,1984 in Palos Height, IL. He was the sixth of eight siblings, born to Arthur and Carolyn Sparks. Frank accepted Christ at an early age and grew up as a member of Faith Baptist church in Vero Beach, FL. He attended Faith Baptist Academy where he graduated high school in 2003. He continued his study at Pensacola Christian College majoring in Criminal Justice while working ground and landscape to put himself through college.

After college, Frank spent five years working as a prison guard at Sumter C.I. prior to his career at FCC Coleman. In November 2015, Frank started his first shift at Penitentiary 2 in FCC Coleman where he faithfully served with integrity for the next ten years. He remained an active status as a federal prison guard until his last day.

In August 2012, Frank married his wife, Inge Sparks, in Spring Hill, FL. God has blessed their marriage with three beautiful children: Irene Emerald Sparks, Ivan Giam Sparks, and Ileana Jade Sparks. Frank and his family moved and lived in Wildwood, FL since November 2015 and have since become an active member of Village View Community Church. Frank was a devoted husband and father throughout his marriage. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and fishing.

Frank was called home by our Heavenly Father on November 16th, 2022. He was surrounded by his family until his last breath.

He is survived by his wife, Inge (Kurniawati) Sparks of Wildwood, FL; his three children, Irene Sparks, Ivan Sparks, and Ileana Sparks of Wildwood, FL. He is predeceased by his father, Arthur D. Sparks and is survived by his mother Carolyn R. Sparks; his siblings, Arthur (Theo) Sparks of Chicago, IL; Carolyn (Joe) Whalen of Philadelphia, PA; Barbara (Eddie) Galyean of The Philippines; Daniel (Shellie) Sparks of Chicago, IL; Ed Sparks of Vero Beach, FL; Grace (Seth) Pickard of Dunnellon, FL; and Zachary (Serena) Sparks of Dallas, TX; many nieces and nephews; and a host of beloved relatives and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Gathering of Friends and Family

10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30

Village View Community Church

8585 SE 147th Pl

Summerfield, FL 34491

Funeral

11 a.m. to noon Nov. 30

Village View Community Church

8585 SE 147th Pl

Summerfield, FL 34491

Luncheon

Noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 30

Village View Community Church

8585 SE 147th Pl

Summerfield, FL 34491