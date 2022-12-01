65.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 1, 2022
type here...

The Anhinga And The Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

Sunlight filtering through the canopy of trees at Fenney Nature Trail created beautiful lighting as this anhinga caught an armored catfish. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

The Anhinga And The Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail
The Anhinga And The Catfish At Fenney Nature Trail

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I’ll never recommend The Villages Hospital for emergency treatment

A Village of Sabal Chase resident describes a terribly painful experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There should be a law against begging

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident contends that there should be a law against begging, particularly when children are at risk.

Stay out of our pool and we’ll stay out of your pools

A Continental Country Club resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Villagers are using the pool at her community in Wildwood.

Helping our down and out neighbors

A Hammock at Fenney resident wonders about the callous attitude of her fellow residents toward those in need. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders caught hanging around pond need to be locked up

A resident was horrified to read about a Summerfield couple arrested late at night near a pond in The Villages. What were they doing here in a golf cart?

Photos