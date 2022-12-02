Teens arrested after allegedly making threats at apartment complex in Lady Lake

Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly making threats at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

A 17-year-old from Groveland and a 16-year-old from Leesburg were in a black Toyota Tundra pickup on Sunday afternoon when they threatened to shoot a man at the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Police responded to the area and an officer found the teens at the nearby Mobil gas station. The Leesburg teen resisted arrest and left bruise marks on an officer’s arm. The teen began banging his head on a partition when he was placed in the back of a squad car. He had to be subdued with a taser.

The Groveland teen was found to be in possession of various drugs, including 28.3 grams of illegal mushrooms.

Both teens were taken into custody.