Holiday parade brings plenty of Christmas spirit to Lady Lake

By David Towns

The annual Lady Lake Christmas parade on Saturday morning stepped off onto Old Dixie Highway where hundreds of children of all ages were filled with holiday cheer.

Illene Schlieper and Linda Sue Frohwenk from the Village of Hawkins were excited to attend their first Lady Lake Christmas parade.
Several colorful floats with the parade theme of Christmas under the Sea spread cheer and candies to the crowd.
The Leesburg High School band played Christmas tunes as they marched along.
Dozens of decorated golf carts filled the route dispensing candy to all the kids.
Avalyn Whipple collected lots of candy and two stuffed animals from the parade floats
Avalyn Whipple collected lots of candy and two stuffed animals.Santa and Mrs. Clause waived to the spectators as they rode in a grand sleigh.

