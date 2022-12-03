Holiday parade brings plenty of Christmas spirit to Lady Lake

The annual Lady Lake Christmas parade on Saturday morning stepped off onto Old Dixie Highway where hundreds of children of all ages were filled with holiday cheer.
Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to the spectators as they rode in a grand sleigh.
