The Villages has destroyed our small towns

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
So many of our locals have moved to north Florida areas, to escape the continuous destruction and devastation you have caused. Nothing would make the majority of us happier than to see you get on those planes and go back to wherever you came from.
I feel sure this letter will never see anything but a trash can, but it sure makes me feel better to have written it.
(I am born and raised in Florida, and that used to make me proud.)

Sharon Decoeur
Lake Panasoffkee

 

