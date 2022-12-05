73.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 5, 2022
type here...

Cousin of President John Adams will portray Abigail Adams at event in The Villages

By Staff Report
Abigail Adams by Marcea Oetting
Marcea Oetting portrays Abigail Adams

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will host First Lady Abigail Adams (as portrayed by Marcea Oetting) at their 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 meeting at Captiva Recreation Center. She will speak about her time in the White House and the first holiday in the White House.  

Oetting was born in Iowa City, Iowa. She graduated from the University of Iowa at age 19 with a B.A in History, and has taught history. She came to Florida in the early 1990’s and married Paul Winston Oetting, who passed away in 1996. They have one son. 

Oetting is a fourth generation member of DAR, and is vice regent of the Adams-Onís Treaty chapter of DAR in Winter Garden. She is also a member of Colonial Dames of America, Order of the Steel Magnolias, The Jamestowne Society, and several other lineage based organizations. Oetting was a member of many acting troupes, and especially enjoys sharing about our amazing secnd First Lady, Abigail Adams because she is a third cousin nine times removed (nine generations back) of John Adams.

Oetting tells the story of being dressed in colonial costume for a Veterans Day parade when she was stopped by a small group of service men. They asked if she would pose with them for pictures. The last man asked if she was like Martha Washington, and she replied: “No. I’m way too ornery for that, I’m an Abigail Adams.”

The Villages SAR meets at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has destroyed our small towns

A Lake Panasoffkee resident has a message for the Yankees who moved here from the north and destroyed the small-town way of life. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is The Villages raising costs to try to drive us out?

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s paying for amenities he no longer uses and wonders if The Villages is deliberately trying to drive out people like him.

The size of Manhattan vs. The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident owns up to his mistake in a previous Letter to the Editor about the population of The Villages vs. Manhattan.

Pit bulls attacked my dog twice at dog parks

A Village of Monarch Grove details attacks from pit bulls suffered by her French bulldog. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thank goodness Trump is running in 2024

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is thankful that President Trump is running in 2024.

Photos