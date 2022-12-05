74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, December 5, 2022
Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages sold for $6.675 million

By Staff Report

The Mid Florida Eye Center at The Villages has been sold for $6.675 million.

The sale of the 8,705-square-foot net-leased property located at 5743 Williamsburg Lane at State Road 44 at the main south entrance of The Villages was announced Monday by Marcus & Millchap Inc.

Mid Florida Eye Center has been sold for $6.675 million.

Rober Freeman, James Medefind, James Garner, and Jim Shiebler, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Tampa office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a Florida-based private investor. A private investor purchased the property.

“We created a highly competitive market and generated multiple offers to deliver the highest price for our client. We strategically compressed the timelines with a 41-day contract to close and delivered a sub-5 percent capitalization rate,” said Freeman. “Currently, the medical office asset class, as a true destination tenant, in addition to its nature as e-commerce, recession, and pandemic fortified, makes it a highly sought-after retail asset class in the market. The combination of the strength of the asset class, coupled with the strength of The Villages as the largest retirement community in the United States, boasting an annual population of 3 percent, made this a rare and unique opportunity.”

Marcus & Millichap is a brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion.

