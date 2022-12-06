Car clubs shift donations into high gear for sheriff’s Christmas program

The Villages car clubs shifted into high gear in support of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Kids, Cops and Christmas program.

The program benefits local children and families in need throughout the county.

The car clubs started a friendly competition to see which club could raise the most money for the program. The first year the clubs raised $5,402. Last year, they beat that number by raising $8,020. This year, The Villages Camaro Club, the Mustang Club, the Chrysler convertible cub, the Classic Automobile Club and The Villages convertible club raised a record amount, $18,430.

Joe Raviele, president of the Villages Mustang Club told Lt. Robert Siemer and 35 club members at the check presentation that the car clubs decided to switch from giving toys to giving dollars in part to keep the money in the local community.