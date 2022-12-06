Harry Lester Neff, 89, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born January 29, 1933, in Campbell, NY to Charles Otto and Rachael Agnes (nee Lent) Neff.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Myrtha E. Neff; son, Harry Theodore Neff and previous wife, Janine Nina Knickerbocker.

He was survived by his daughter, Virginia “Ginger” C. Frongillo; sons: Michael Neff and Patrick Neff and many other loving family and friends.

Private family services for Harry will be held at Florida National Cemetery – Bushnell, FL where he will be interred next to his wife, Myrtha E. Neff.