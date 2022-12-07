Teen driver without license nabbed with stolen gun after trying to outrun cops

A teen without a driver’s license was nabbed with a stolen gun after trying to outrun law enforcement while he was at the wheel of a pickup.

The 16-year-old who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was at the wheel of the pickup at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and traveling 65 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Guava Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The teen continued driving and ran a red light at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 prompting an officer to attempt to initiate a traffic stop.

The teen ran additional stop signs and picked up speed before losing control of the truck and crashing in a wooded area.

The teen told police he did not want to get a ticket. He was driving on a learner’s permit and does not have a license. A Taurus 9mm handgun was found in the truck. A check of the serial number revealed it had been reported stolen in Lake County.

The teen was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm, reckless driving and fleeing to elude police.