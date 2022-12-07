71.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
type here...

Teen driver without license nabbed with stolen gun after trying to outrun cops

By Meta Minton

A teen without a driver’s license was nabbed with a stolen gun after trying to outrun law enforcement while he was at the wheel of a pickup.

The 16-year-old who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was at the wheel of the pickup at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and traveling 65 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Guava Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The teen continued driving and ran a red light at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 prompting an officer to attempt to initiate a traffic stop.

The teen ran additional stop signs and picked up speed before losing control of the truck and crashing in a wooded area.

The teen told police he did not want to get a ticket. He was driving on a learner’s permit and does not have a license. A Taurus 9mm handgun was found in the truck. A check of the serial number revealed it had been reported stolen in Lake County.

The teen was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm, reckless driving and fleeing to elude police.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Anonymous complaints create suspicion in The Villages

A Village of Piedmont resident believes that anonymous complaints create suspicion in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Pit bulls are not the problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident who previously worked in animal control in Marion County speaks out on the bad rap that pit bulls have gotten.

Growth is eating up all the vacant land in Sumter County

A Wildwood resident is concerned that due to growth, there won’t be any empty land anymore in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look at the whole picture when it comes to hospitals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident responds to the recent letters regarding The Villages Hospital.

Heartfelt thanks in the Village of Fernandina

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an incredible act of kindness that occurred when her electric golf cart ran out of charge.

Photos