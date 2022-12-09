Former Lady Lake police chief settles age discrimination lawsuit for $85,000

A former Lady Lake police chief has settled an age discrimination lawsuit for $85,000.

Chris McKinstry stepped down in late 2018 as chief of police in Lady Lake after nearly seven years in the position. In the lawsuit filed in June 2020, McKinstry claimed that Town Manager Kris Kollgaard was behind the ouster. She retired in October 2020 under pressure from the town commission as a result of McKinstry’s abrupt departure.

McKinstry said Friday he is satisfied with the outcome.

“It was never about the money. It was about righting a wrong,” said the 66-year-old who is now working for the Ocoee Police Department. “It was in everybody’s interest just to move on.”

McKinstry was earning an annual salary of $109,000 working for Lady Lake.