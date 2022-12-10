Former Lady Lake police union official arrested on DUI charge in The Villages

A former Lady Lake police union official was arrested on a drunk driving charge in The Villages.

Gregory Wayne House, 59, who previously served as president of the Lady Lake Fraternal Order of Police was trying to get into his vehicle in the wee hours Friday at the Applebee’s restaurant. House was being blocked from entry into his vehicle by the restaurant’s manager. It was apparent House had been drinking. A ride home was arranged for House, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

About three hours later, House, who is no longer with the police department, was at the wheel of a white truck and drove up to officers who were in the parking lot at Belk at La Plaza Grande. House made a wide turn in the vehicle and almost hit a curb.

House’s speech was “slurred” and he “had a difficult time standing.”

An officer asked House to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he complained he could not perform the exercises because he has “neuropathy” in his hands and feet. He almost fell when he grudgingly took part in the exercises, the report said. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.