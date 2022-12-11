To the Editor:

The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful. I went with my neighbor. He had a serious cancer and had contracted COVID. He was extremely ill. The rooms were not clean. Across from us, a patient had defecated and he was ignored for the two hours that we were there. The attendants were aware, but ignored him. There was a lady lying in the hall. She was frightened and confused. No one stopped to administer to her. We tried to comfort her. The one nurse complained that he had triple the patients he normally has.

This situation seemed like a third world country environment.

It was shameful and dangerous. Our patient was lucky to have a room, probably because he came in an ambulance. He had to stay in the emergency room overnight. There were no hospital rooms available. I knew about the complaints before we came and we had requested another hospital, but the ambulance driver said they couldn’t take us there. I could hardly believe that this was happening in The Villages. Improving this should be The Villages’ first priority. We all had hopes for improvement when the hospital was sold, but the emergency room remains a known failure. It is no secret that this is a deplorable situation

Lynda Damrill

Village of Hemingway