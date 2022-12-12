70.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 12, 2022
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes

By Meta Minton

Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes.

City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced the project in its Tentative Work Program Public Hearing Report released in November.

The report indicated that acquisition of right of way for the widening project will begin in 2024. The construction work could begin as early as 2025, the report indicated.

“Of course, it’s all subject to possible change, but this is good news,” said McHugh. “We are ready to see this happen.”

