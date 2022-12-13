73.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
type here...

Northern Shoveler Duck In The Villages

By Staff Report

This colorfully patterned northern shoveler duck is an exquisite example of the diverse wildlife found here in the Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Northern Shoveler Duck In The Villages
Northern Shoveler Duck In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy

A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s obvious that Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is crazy.

Bondz Music closing in Wildwood

A Village of Palo Alto resident mourns the passing of a music store in Wildwood. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Problem with gate arms in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of the situation with the gate arms in The Villages.

Reply to letter about the homeless in need of money

A reader from Ocala chimes in on the issue of people begging for money in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Water and rock in patio villas

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in Letter to the Editor, has a followup question about rock used in landscaping beds in patio villas in The Villages.

Photos