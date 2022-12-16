Pipe project forcing Villagers to limit bathing and laundry

A sanitary sewer line project which began this week is forcing some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry.

The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. All construction is anticipated to be completed within two weeks, ending around Jan. 3.

A new pipe is being installed inside of an existing pipe with no reduction of capacity. The rehabilitation of the system will improve the sewer system and reduce the potential for leaks, according to the District Office in The Villages.

While a specific section of sewer pipeline is being lined, the affected residents’ sewer connections will be out of service. The contractor is performing work during normal business hours.

Residents are being asked minimize their water use during business hours and not shower, bathe, use dishwashers or washing machines during this time.

“We also ask that affected residents keep all toilet flushing to an absolute minimum. Service will likely be restored within four to eight hours or by end of each day. All affected residents will receive at least 24-hour notice of their scheduled outage via door hangers,” the District Office said in its announcement.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact District Utilities at (352) 753-4022.