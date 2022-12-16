63.3 F
The Villages
Friday, December 16, 2022
Puc Puggy donates Christmas gifts to Hands of Mercy Everywhere

By Staff Report

The Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Tuesday delivered 22 gift-bags and nine dozen cookies to Hands of Mercy Everywhere (H.O.M.E.), a residential group home in Belleview for abused teenage girls and pregnant or parenting teens in the foster care system.

Currently there are about 20 girls in residence.

Puc Puggy

Margie Felix, Office Manager H.O.M.E., Jania, resident, Vivian Semenko, Co-Chair and Margie Steele, Chairman Women’s Issues.

One young woman, Jania, is from Guatemala and has a 2-year-old son. She is attending Marion Technical College in Ocala to earn her GED. 

Puc Puggy has sponsored H.O.M.E. as a Women’s Issues and Community Service project throughout the Marcotte administration.

