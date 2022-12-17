Sumter County deputies investigating 15-year-old’s death as homicide

A 15-year-old who had been reported as missing has been found dead.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported late Friday night that the death of Jontae Haywood is being investigated as a homicide.

The former student at Sumter Prep Academy in Wildwood had been reported as missing earlier in the day.

During the missing person investigation, information was received that the teen may have suffered a gunshot wound. Several members of the sheriff’s office began searching his last known location. Shortly thereafter his body was discovered.

The sheriff’s office believes this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to public safety.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).