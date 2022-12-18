Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremony held at Brownwood town square

Temple Shalom hosted a Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremony Sunday afternoon at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein told the audience the story of Hanukkah and the Temple Shalom Choir performed.

Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with nightly menorah lighting and special prayers.

“A holiday that brings light, joy, and warmth into our homes, our communities, as we celebrate with candles, food, family, and friends,” Rabbi Sonnenstein said.

The holiday celebrates the ancient miracle when there were just enough oils to keep the holy lamp lit for one night, but it lasted for eight nights.

Temple Shalom marketing director Susan Feinberg said the group appreciates how many people came out to the event.

“I think it is important to understand people’s cultures, especially at this time of year,” Feinberg said.

Another lighting of the menorah ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Temple Shalom members will light the menorahs in each square for all eight nights of Hanukkah.

The Villages Recreation Department has set up Hanukkah displays at each recreation center to commemorate the holiday and will light the menorahs on the appropriate nights.