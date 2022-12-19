69.1 F
The Villages
Monday, December 19, 2022
Police looking for 17-year-old suspect in weekend shooting at apartment complex

By Staff Report
Michael Dashaun Pettis

Police are looking for a teen suspect in a weekend shooting at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

Several teens had been hanging out Saturday in an apartment at The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a fight broke out and spilled out into the parking lot, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the altercation, one of the teens, a 17-year-old male, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, striking an 18-year-old from Summerfield at least once in the abdomen. He was flown to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Michael Dashaun Pettis of Lady Lake. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Photos