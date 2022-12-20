I love meeting inspirational people

Recently, while selling my new joke book at a local retirement community holiday craft fair, I made a new friend. Miss Pearl was talking to the vendor in the booth next to me when I overheard her bragging about being the oldest resident on campus. She caught my attention immediately, and I was compelled to listen in. “On February 22nd, I turned 100! Two, twenty-two, twenty-two,” she giggled. “Who would’ve thought I’d still be here in 2022?”

“You’ve lived a good life, ma,” her daughter chimed in.

I interrupted and asked if I could touch her for good luck. At first, she seemed confused by my request, but as I approached to explain what I meant, she was quite cordial.

“I’m only a little over halfway there, and I wonder if I want to live another 50 years. I guess if time is as kind to me as it seems to have been to you, I wouldn’t mind,” I said with a smile.

Her smile grew from ear to ear as she said, “Life is what you make it!”

I spent the next hour or so listening to her story. A tale she took great pleasure in sharing. She said she married a much older man right out of high school. Unfortunately, right after celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, he died in an unfortunate accident. However, she boasts about being happily married to her second husband for the past 57 years.

Through the grapevine, I was told Pearl’s daughter also lives in the community. They cause a lot of conversation among the residents because Peal’s husband is young enough to be her son-in-law.

A vibrant and beautiful woman, genuinely looking young enough to be her baby girl’s sister, I was fascinated to hear her talk about her present-day routine and vivid memories of days gone by. In addition to water aerobics, jogging, and any activity involving dancing (with her walker, of course), she gets up every morning, fully dresses, and does her hair and makeup. Although three meals a day are provided at one of the many on-site dining areas, she insists on cooking at least one meal a day – simply because she can.

She is an inspiration to everyone she meets. “I never worry about how many days I may have left on this Earth. Instead, I focus on making each day count! I would have never thought I’d see 2022. But here I am, almost 101 years old,” she said.

My entire afternoon was filled with meeting delightfully spirited people. All were old enough to be my parents/grandparents, yet more youthful than anyone I know.

My new pals also told me I must be more careful with my choice of words around these trendy senior citizens. Because when I mentioned how much I loved making edible holiday goodies, several ladies and gentlemen questioned if my treats were made with pot. “No, of course not,” I’d answer – much to their disappointment.

Apparently, many of the residents indulge in Mary Jane. Thanks to the Florida Medical card, they can utilize any cannabis products they choose as long as it does not involve smoke. Smoking is prohibited at the facility, but THC in any other form is welcome.

Amazingly, these modern-day great-grandmas know how to bake with weed and offered to share their recipes with me. Who would have thought?

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com